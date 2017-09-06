V-Hawks slide by UW-L in five-set thriller

The UW-La Crosse/Viterbo volleyball match lived up to the hype Wednesday night.

Viterbo squeaked by the Eagles in five sets, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 19-25 and 15-7 in a battle of nationally ranked teams at Beggs Gymnasium.

The V-Hawks were led by all-American Natalie Geidel, who had 15 kills and 6 blocks.

Teammate Aubrey Aspen chipped in 11 kills and 12 blocks.

Amelia Grahn had 46 assists.

Marisa Johnson led the way for UW-L with 15 kills.

The Eagles Stephanie Henk had 14 kills as well.

It was the first intracity battle for new UW-L head coach Amber Dunn, who was a former Viterbo player and team captain under head coach Ryan DeLong.

"Senior year, my last chance to play UW-L, we haven't lost to them since before I was here. So we had the pressure on us of winning and not losing the Coulee Cup. Just going out there, it's bragging rights for La Crosse," said Viterbo's Amelia Grahn, who had 46 assists and 15 digs.

Viterbo improves to 8-0 while UW-La Crosse falls to 4-1 overall.