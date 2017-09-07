Overnight standoff ends in arrest of suspect - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Overnight standoff ends in arrest of suspect

MONONA (WKOW) - -

An overnight standoff has ended about nine hours after it first began. It started at about 5 p.m.

Madison Police tell our sister station WKOW 27 News that a SWAT team was called in to help in the arrest of 42-year-old Edward Matthews.  

During that time Matthews refused to come out of a home in the 5600 block of Tecumseh Avenue.  Authorities believe he was the only person in the home.

At about 12:40 a.m., the tactical team tried to get inside the home. SWAT team members appeared to throw smoke grenades into the home, which later caught on fire.

At about 1:17 a.m., Monona Police say Matthews was seen holding a gun and threatened to shoot officers. He finally surrendered at about 2 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital.

Last month police announced that Matthews was a person of interest in connection with a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.  Police say his arrest Thursday morning was unrelated to the August shooting.

