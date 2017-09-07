Elvis Explosion returns for 20th year

The king is back in La Crosse this weekend. It's the 20th annual Elvis Explosion September 8-10 at the La Crosse Center.

This years competition is a professional division only, with a special Saturday afternoon matinee (featuring Dean Z. and Friends) with Tim E., Brad Boice, and Joseph Hall only. Headliners will perform with competition Friday and Saturday night also.

The Elvis Explosion bus tour is coming from the Nebraska area.



Sunday is the most important day with the Gospel Show and a $10 suggested donation at the door to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.



Come celebrate 20 years of Elvis Explosion in La Crosse, Wisconsin September 8th, 9th, and 10th.