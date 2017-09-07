Saturday is Generosity Day. A Holmen business is stepping up to do its part. On Saturday, September 9th members of Thrivent Financial will be holding "Action Team" events on that day (community service projects, fundraisers, educational events) to help and enrich the Holmen community.



They an e-recycling event, a blood drive, car wash, and other community activities to help the Holmen area.

For details, click on the attached video.