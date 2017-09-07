2017 Lambeau Field concessions offer bacon, bacon, and more bacon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - -
Would you like some bacon with your pigskin?
The American meat eater's favorite pork product will be featured heavily in 2017 menu items at Lambeau Field.
Patrick Cudahy, which serves as the official bacon of the Green Bay Packers, released details of its Pack House menu items.
Get ready to add "Bacon-Dilla" to your vocabulary.
Here's what's new on the Pack House menu:
- Bacon Pack and Cheese: a bowl of house-made macaroni and cheese covered in two strips of Patrick Cudahy Thick Sliced Double Smoked Bacon and three types of cheese.
- Bacon Blitz Bread: 16 strips of Patrick Cudahy Sweet Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon wrapped around a cheese curd-stuffed pretzel baguette.
- Black Forest Bacon-Dilla: a 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with 15 strips of Patrick Cudahy Black Forest Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple, jalapeño, and onions.
- Returning bacon favorites include the Ultimate Bacon Burger, Bacon Crusted Cheese Curds, and a Bacon and Cheddar Wrapped Jumbo Brat.
- Non-bacon foods that are new to Lambeau Field:
- Buffalo Popcorn Chicken: Popcorn Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, and Green Onion
- Chips and Dip Brat: Foot-Long Johnsonville Brat topped with smashed Lays Potato Chips and Kemps French Dip
- Brandy Old Fashioned Brat – Foot Long Johnsonville Brat served in a Sheboygan Hard Brat Bun, and topped with House-Made Tart Brandy-Cherry Relish
- Wisconsin Cuban – Beer Braised Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Beer Mustard, topped with a Pickle Spear and served on a Pretzel Shaped Football Bun