Goose Island Camping season wrapping up.

Labor Day means the traditional end of the summer camping season, but local campgrounds hope good weather will allow for a few more weeks of outdoor fun. Campgrounds like Goose Island south of La Crosse report a successful season.

With the exception of July when flooding caused problems, the weather cooperated for the most part this year. The campground was near full during the Labor Day holiday.

Camping at Goose Island is still open from now until October 30.

