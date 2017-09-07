PHOTOS: Standoff ends in a blaze with one in custody

MONONA (WKOW) –A standoff that began Wednesday evening ended early Thursday with a home destroyed by fire and a man in custody.

Photographs by a neighbor, Patrick DePula, captured the escalating situation overnight.

The incident began about 5 p.m. Sept. 6, 2017 when Madison police responded to a home in the 5600 block of Tecumseh Avenue in Monona, in an attempt to arrest 42-year-old Edward Matthews, according to a Monona Police Department news release.

Matthews is a person of interest in a shooting on Madison’s east side and was believed to be the only occupant inside the residence. Police say a woman was shot multiple times on Rethke Avenue on Aug. 30.

When contacted, Matthews refused to exit the home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a tactical team at the scene. Around 12:40 a.m, the tactical team attempted to make entry into the home. Shortly thereafter a fire was observed inside the residence, according to a Monona Police Department news release.

The Monona fire responded and assisted with controlling the fire from spreading. At approximately 1:17 a.m. Matthews was seen holding a gun and threatened to shoot officers.

Matthews finally surrendered at approximately 2 a.m. and was taken into custody without further issue.