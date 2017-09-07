Tomah Police arrest teen with heroin, methamphetamine

Tomah Police photo of drugs and cash seized during arrest of Smith.

Possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine are part of the charges that led to the arrest of a 17-year-old Chicago teen Wednesday by Tomah Police.

Lt. Ron Waddell said that an officer pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 21 and Ellsworth Road.

During the stop, one of the occupants gave false information to the officer.

As the officer investigated, the person was identified as Ronald Delaney Smith, Jr. of Chicago. After he was arrested for obstructing by giving the false name, officers found 4.1 grams of heroin, 46 grams of methamphetamine, and nearly $6,200 in cash on Smith.

Besides the obstruction charge, Smith was arrested on heroin possession, heroin possession with intent to deliver, methamphetamine possession, and amphetamine possession with intent to deliver 10 to 50 grams.

Smith is held in the Monroe County Jail awaiting formal filing of charges.