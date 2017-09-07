DNR launches Fall Color Finder, predicts near-perfect season

Adequate rain across most of Minnesota and plenty of summer sunshine are expected to yield a near-perfect fall color season across Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources launched its Fall Color Finder website for the season Thursday.

It shows that the leaves are already starting to turn in some pockets of the state, including St. Croix State Park in east-central Minnesota, Charles Lindbergh and Sibley state parks in central Minnesota, and Sakatah Lake State Park in south-central Minnesota.

As a general rule, the DNR says, colors typically peak between mid-September and early October in the northern third of Minnesota, between late September and early October in the central third of the state, and between late September and mid-October in the southern third.

