La Crosse Parks and Rec Department receives big donation

The La Crosse Parks and Recreation department received a big gift Wednesday.

A check made out for $13,000 was accepted by Mayor Tim Kabat on the city's behalf. It was presented by The Sprout For Kids Foundation, purposed with raising money from all over the region to put directly back into the community.

The money is for the much needed renovations to Riverside Park's Band Shelter which is known for its Moon Tunes summer live concerts.

Thousands gathered this past summer to Moon Tunes to enjoy the entertainment, music, food and locally crafted beer from Pearl Street Brewery.

The donation was made possible by Pearl Street Brewery and On Three Printing and Design's summer proceeds from the Moon Tunes productions.

Thursday evening is the last Moon Tunes event of the season.