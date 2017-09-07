EXCLUSIVE: Video released of fatal Holmen crash

News 19 obtained exclusive surveillance video of the fatal car crash on Sand Lake Road in Holmen in August.

The Holmen Police Department says a private citizen offered the surveillance video that captured the crash.

According to witnesses, 34-year-old Corey Bolstad was traveling southbound on Sand Lake Road just before 7:00 p.m. on August 7 when he was involved in several hit and run crashes. When he attempted to pass 65-year-old Rebecca Berndt, the criminal complaint states he clipped her back end, causing her to roll several times before coming to a rest on the side of the road.

Holmen Police gave Berndt's family the opportunity to see the video before it was released.

Holmen Police Chief Shane Collins says private surveillance video can make a world of difference when accidents like these go to trial.

"You know when you get camera footage, like this from this accident, it was a private citizen who has private security cameras outside of his business, any video evidence can enhance the prosecution of the case."

Bolstad later struck a home on Hope Court after colliding with Berndt. Police officers testified they found a small bag of heroin and several used needles inside of Bolstad's truck.

Court records revealed that a blood draw indicated amphetamine, methamphetamine and heroin in Bolstad's system at the time of the crash.