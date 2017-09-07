Defense sets tone early for UW-L

UW-La Crosse figures to be heavy favorites when they travel to Ripon Saturday for their first road test.

The Eagles beat Ripon 65-14 last season.

Lending credence to that was a solid display from the Eagles defense in the opener.

The Eagles showed a knack for buckling down in big moments.

They stopped Luther on all four of their fourth down conversion attempts.

It's a tone of toughness the Eagles defense has set and hopes to continue throughout the season.

"We have a lot of seniors on that side of the ball. I think as seniors and older guys who aren't seniors, we need to play fast and physical. We want to get the sideline going too and get all the other guys on the field going so that when we know we're playing fast and physical, we know we can play well and beat anyone," said linebacker Nicholas Peters.

"Those third and fourth down stops we had were huge. We did a nice job early in the season last year with that same thing. We got to get better at that as we continue to face better competition here now," said UW-L head coach Mike Schmidt.

UW-L and Ripon kickoff at 1 PM Saturday in Ripon.