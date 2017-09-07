K-9 Grumman retires; K-9 Bill joins La Crosse Police Department

The La Crosse Police Department said goodbye to one four-legged officer on Thursday and welcomed a new one in his place.

The department celebrated K-9 Grumman's retirement and officially recognized K-9 Bill as a member of the force.

Grumman was trained by an inmate in the Puppies Behind Bars program. He served with the department for almost nine years, specializing in explosives detection. Grumman sniffed for explosives everywhere from the Maple Leaf Parade to the Democratic National Convention.

"It was Grumman's official last day as an explosive dog," said Chief Ron Tischer with the La Crosse Police Department. "There's no doubt in our mind that Grumman could have continued. He's extremely healthy, well taken care of for the last 10 years. He may be 10 years old, but he kind of still acts like a puppy."

K-9 Bill comes to La Crosse from a training program in Washington. He also specializes in explosives detection.

"There's other explosive dogs at like Fort McCoy and Madison, but when you have a suspicious package or something to have a dog to go and sniff it right away, sometimes we can't wait," Tischer said. "It's great having that resource here."

Tischer said the K-9 Unit is a critical part of operations within the department.