Mayo Clinic doctor raises concern about antitrust violations

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) - A Mayo Clinic doctor's complaints may bring new life to concerns about possible antitrust violations at the Mayo Clinic operations in southern Minnesota.

Dr. Matthew Kumar chairs the Department of Anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. The Post-Bulletin reports that Kumar recently told the Freeborn County prosecutor that he has filed four antitrust complaints against his employer since 2015.

Prosecutor David Walker has forwarded Kumar's complaints to Attorney General Lori Swanson and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. Walker previously asked officials to look into antitrust concerns relating to Mayo Clinic's plans to move some services from Albert Lea to Austin.

Mayo spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo says Mayo had not been aware of any antitrust complaints from Kumar. She says hospital officials remain confident they're in compliance with the law.

