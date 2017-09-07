Mayo Clinic doctor raises concern about antitrust violations - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Mayo Clinic doctor raises concern about antitrust violations

Posted: Updated:

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) - A Mayo Clinic doctor's complaints may bring new life to concerns about possible antitrust violations at the Mayo Clinic operations in southern Minnesota.

Dr. Matthew Kumar chairs the Department of Anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. The Post-Bulletin reports that Kumar recently told the Freeborn County prosecutor that he has filed four antitrust complaints against his employer since 2015.

Prosecutor David Walker has forwarded Kumar's complaints to Attorney General Lori Swanson and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. Walker previously asked officials to look into antitrust concerns relating to Mayo Clinic's plans to move some services from Albert Lea to Austin.

Mayo spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo says Mayo had not been aware of any antitrust complaints from Kumar. She says hospital officials remain confident they're in compliance with the law.

Information from: Post-Bulletin, http://www.postbulletin.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.