Barca to step down as Wisconsin Assembly Democratic leader

Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca says he is resigning his leadership post.

Barca announced Thursday he will step down as Assembly minority leader effective Sept. 30.

In a statement, the Kenosha lawmaker says he made the "very difficult decision" to step down as leader of Assembly Democrats "following deliberate, thoughtful discussions." He said he will now be able to put more focus on his southeastern Wisconsin district.

Barca recently came under fire from a fellow Democrat after he joined Republicans in voting for a $3 billion tax incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group.

In a statement, Republican Party of Wisconsin executive director Mark Morgan said Barca "took a reasonable vote in favor of good-paying Wisconsin jobs, and his extreme Democrat caucus ousted him for it."

Barca issued the following statement Thursday evening:

“This afternoon I made the very difficult decision to step down as leader of the Assembly Democrats following deliberate, thoughtful discussions. I am grateful to my colleagues for their support over the last seven years. It has been my honor to work as their leader in the fight for family-supporting jobs and an economy that works for everyone. Assembly Democrats have always fought to do what is right for Wisconsin families and workers. I will continue this effort but will be able to put much more focus on my district, which will have more challenges than ever in the months ahead. We ended our discussion this afternoon with a very constructive strategy session, and we are very focused on the work we must do to improve Gov. Walker’s short-sighted budget. We are well prepared for the work ahead.”