Walker, Republicans see a lot to like in state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans see a lot to like in Gov. Scott Walker's budget that could pass the Legislature next week, but Democratic opponents are trying to cast it as a pay-off for the wealthy.

State Superintendent Tony Evers is running for governor as a Democrat. He said Thursday the budget shows Republicans are out of touch because it includes tax breaks primarily benefiting the wealthy while an increase in a tax credit for the working poor was rejected.

Republicans say increases in public school funding, a tuition freeze at the University of Wisconsin and no gas tax increase to pay for roads make it a strong budget.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says "this is by far the best budget to run on" since he was elected in 2010.

