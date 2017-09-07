Neighborhood revitalization project leads to new home

A neighborhood revitalization program in La Crosse has its first success story in building a new home formerly located in a flood plain.

The Morehouse family moved into its new home on Salem Road on Thursday.

Richard and Rita Morehouse took advantage of the city's effort to demolish run down homes and build new ones.

The new home is a partnership between the City, through its Replacement Housing Program, and Construction Restoration Inc.

Richard and Rita say; "The location, the visual appearance from outside is what first caught our attention. The bus line is very important its right outside our front door."

Building on the lot proved problematic due to its location in the flood plain and proximity to wetlands.

Construction Restoration took a chance by accepting the challenge of building the home and raising it out of the flood plain with no guarantee anyone would buy the home.

Its location near a new bike trail and close to city amenities made it an attractive home to the Morehouses'.