New bonding for La Crosse Center expansion headed to common council vote

A resolution to approve $2 million in bonding for phase 2 of the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion is headed to the common council.

Thursday night, the Finance and Personnel Committee voted unanimously to approve the resolution which allows for $2 million in bonding in January 2018. That money is made available in case architectural designs go over the $1 million budgeted for 2017. When the project is fully completed in August of 2018, phase 2 is estimated to cost $2.9 million in total.

"Tonight, we wanted to make sure that if we get into the heavy lifting of what the architectural fees are right now that we make sure that if we exceed the million dollars we had the go ahead to pull from the reserves and then pay back the reserves from 2018 bonding," said La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey.

The common council is expected to vote on this resolution Thursday, September 14th.