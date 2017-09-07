Thursday's local scores
HS Volleyball
Aquinas 3, Holmen 1...Aquinas 4-0 MVC
Tomah 3, Onalaska 2
Sparta 1, Central 3
St. Charles 3, La Crescent 0
La Farge 2, North Crawford 3
Bangor 1, Hillsboro 3
New Lisbon 0, Brookwood 3
Viroqua 1, BRF 3
Austin 1, Winona 3
West Salem 3, Arcadia 1
Blair-Taylor 2, Mel-Min 3
Caledonia 3, Lewiston-Altura 1
Eleva-Strum 3, Independence 2
Boys Soccer
BRF/M-M 2, Coulee Christian 2
Aquinas 1, Holmen 7
St. Charles/L-A 1, La Crescent 3
Sparta 2, Central 3
Girls Soccer
La Crescent 2, St. Charles 0
Women's Soccer
Carthage 0, UW-La Crosse 3
Girls Tennis
Sparta 0, Central 7
Onalaska 7, Tomah 0
