Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

HS Volleyball

Aquinas 3, Holmen 1...Aquinas 4-0 MVC

Tomah 3, Onalaska 2

Sparta 1, Central 3

St. Charles 3, La Crescent 0

La Farge 2, North Crawford 3

Bangor 1, Hillsboro 3

New Lisbon 0, Brookwood 3

Viroqua 1, BRF 3

Austin 1, Winona 3

West Salem 3, Arcadia 1

Blair-Taylor 2, Mel-Min 3

Caledonia 3, Lewiston-Altura 1

Eleva-Strum 3, Independence 2

Boys Soccer

BRF/M-M 2,  Coulee Christian 2

Aquinas 1, Holmen 7

St. Charles/L-A  1, La Crescent 3

Sparta 2, Central 3

Girls Soccer

La Crescent 2, St. Charles 0

Women's Soccer

Carthage 0, UW-La Crosse 3

Girls Tennis

Sparta 0, Central 7

Onalaska 7,  Tomah 0

