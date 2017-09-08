DeVos scraps Obama-era sexual assault policy on college campuses

The nation's education secretary is telling America’s colleges and universities to scrap their sexual assault policies on campus. But Secretary Betsy DeVos did not say what they should do instead.

DeVos said any new policy on investigating sexual assault on college campus must balance the rights of victims and the accused. The education secretary said schools are committing discrimination if they fail to take seriously a student who reports sexual misconduct. She says those that use "a system biased toward finding a student responsible for sexual misconduct" is also committing discrimination.

DeVos said the system has failed many students and done a disservice to everyone involved.

"The era of rule by letter is over. Through intimidation and coercion, the failed system has pushed schools to overreach. With the heavy hand of Washington tipping the balance of her scale, the sad reality is that lady justice is not blind on campus today,” she said. “This unraveling of justice is shameful. It's wholly un-American and it is anathema to the system of self-governance to which our founders pledged their lives over 240 years ago. There must be a better way forward. Every survivor of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously. Every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not pre-determined. These are non-negotiable principles. Any failure to address sexual misconduct on campus fails all students. Any school that refuses to take seriously a student who reports sexual misconduct is one that discriminates. And any school that uses a system biased toward finding a student responsible for sexual misconduct also commits discrimination."

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank released the following statement:

“No student on our campus should have to deal with sexual assault. We have worked hard to develop a set of policies and practices that serve our students well and we do not plan to change them.”

Going forward, we will continue to ensure that:

- We use processes that are prompt, fair, and impartial and ensure both parties have equal participation rights throughout any investigation/disciplinary process

- We provide evidence-based education and prevention programs to all students, both undergraduate and graduate

- We make our reporting mechanisms and supportive services as effective and accessible as possible for survivors

“We will also work with organizations such as the American Association of Universities (AAU) and the Association for Student Conduct Administration (ASCA) in support of federal policies that uphold the principles stated above,” Blank said.

DeVos said the department will seek public comment and university expertise to develop rules to replace the current policy.