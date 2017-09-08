Lansing area farm accident kills 1 man, injures another

Authorities say one man was killed and another injured in northeast Iowa when they were caught in a piece of farm equipment.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday in Allamakee County, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west-northwest of Lansing.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says the two were working on a forage wagon. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was flown to a La Crosse hospital for treatment.

Their names and other information about the accident haven't been released.

