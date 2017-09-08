Hormel Foods sending small aircraft full of SPAM products to Texas flood victims

Hormel Foods is sending a small aircraft full of SPAM products to flood victims in Texas.
Hormel said 288 pounds of SPAM left the Austin Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon.
A Lakeville, Minnesota pilot is flying the food donation to Beaumont, Texas as part of a relief effort coordinated by the volunteer organization AERObridge.
The shipment includes 32 cases, or 364 cans, of SPAM.
