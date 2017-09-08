New dental recommendations handed down for Tomah VA

Officials have handed down new recommendations for the Tomah VA Medical Center after a dentist potentially exposed nearly 600 patients to serious infections.

Authorities say the dentist didn't properly sterilize his tools over the span of a year, between October 2015 and October 2016, potentially exposing veterans to serious diseases including HIV and Hepatitis.

A VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) report released Thursday showed that VA officials offered health testing to the 592 veterans who were treated by the dentist.

The report does not say how many of the veterans, if any, had any positive test results.

In a statement from Senator Tammy Baldwin regarding the report, it said that there have been no reports of any veterans whose health was harmed by the lapse.

The dentist in question was reassigned to administrative duties following the discovery of what happened and resigned from his position a month later according to the VA's report.

Both the dentist and former Chief of Dental Services, who had retired in September 2016, refused to speak to the Inspector General staff preparing the report.

The OIG report made several recommendations from regarding oversight of the VA Dental Clinic. They include unannounced inspections of the clinic and training on reporting healthcare quality issues.

