La Crosse Co. DA: Officers justified in fatal shooting of suspect

Following a state Department of Criminal Investigation, La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke determined that the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect in August were justified in their actions.

In a statement released by the District Attorney's office, they said they've determined, based on the investigation, that

"the actions of the City of La Crosse Police Officers Stephen Hughes and Andrew Adey on the evening of August 13, 2017, in the City of La Crosse were a reasonable act of self-defense. As a consequence, neither officer will be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident."

On August 13, a woman called police saying her vehicle, with a one-year-old child inside, was carjacked by a man with a gun.

Police quickly located the vehicle and gave chase through the south side of La Crosse before the vehicle was stopped along 7th Street.

After the suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Roger Burzinski, refused police commands, officers approached the vehicle. When they saw he had a weapon, the two officers fired their weapons and struck Burzinski.

The child in the vehicle was unharmed.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

