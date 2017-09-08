Last Paw Rescue welcomes dogs impacted by Hurricane Harvey

As flooding from Hurricane Harvey recedes, people have started traveling in and out of the Houston area. Thousands of people and their pets have been displaced or separated during the storm. One local rescue group in our area connected with a rescue group in Texas to help make some room in shelters.

Last Paw Rescue based out of Tomah welcomed 46 dogs on Friday morning from areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. All colors, shapes, ages, and sizes, the dogs will go into foster care while they wait to be adopted.

It is an 18 hour drive from Lake Jackson, Texas to Tomah, Wisconsin.

"For the most part they're pretty good," said Melissa Regis, co-founder of Sonnet 116 Rescue. "They're pretty quiet."

Melissa and her husband packed their van full of shelter dogs from areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

"These are all dogs and cats that were there for several weeks," Regis said. "Some of them were there for months."

The transport opens space in local shelters for pets separated from their owners during the hurricane.

"They had to put Harvey dogs in their foster system and in their physical shelter so that their people could find them," Regis said.

"We are making room for those dogs who have been displaced from their families to hopefully be found and be reunited," said Stacey Zellmer, Board Member at Last Paw Rescue.

Because of Last Paw Rescue, dozens of shelter dogs now have a second chance.

"We are just trying to our best to get dogs out of bad situations and into loving homes," Zellmer said.

They can leave their cages behind to go into homes across the Midwest.

"We've adopted out already close to 400 dogs this year," Zellmer said.

"We know these guys get really good homes," Regis said. "We know that they're each going to have great families. We see it happen. We follow up with the families."

Last Paw Rescue has worked with Sonnet 116 Rescue for years, taking in dogs from Texas each month. In the face of Hurricane Harvey, Zellmer said taking in dogs was not even a question.

"They need a voice, and they need somebody to stand in the gap and say help," Zellmer said. "I'm here to help."

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs from Last Paw Rescue, visit their website. They also update their Facebook page with pictures and information about available dogs on a regular basis.

To adopt, fill out an application. The non-profit organization will perform a background check and landlord check as needed. Those with the Last Paw Rescue believe it is important to find the dogs the right home.