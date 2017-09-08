Fort McCoy hosts informational Military Retiree Appreciation Day

On Friday, Fort McCoy hosted Military Retiree Appreciation Day.

Retired veterans from all branches of the military and their families learned about available benefits. The Benefit Fair gave veterans an opportunity to learn more about healthcare, medical services, Social Security, and veteran organizations such as the American Legion and VFW.

Mitzi Hinton oversees retirement services at Fort McCoy. She said it is important for veterans to stay up-to-date with information about benefits.

"What we want to make sure of is that they know about their benefits," said Mitzi Hinton, Retirement Services Officer at Fort McCoy. "Again, they're always changing, and we want to give them a place to come to get that information not only for them, but for their family."

Hinton serves retired veterans in five states. She regularly uses newsletters and the Internet to share information about benefits; however, she said the Benefit Fair gives veterans a chance to have more personal one-on-one conversations.