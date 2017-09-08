Wayzata police officer killed while removing road debris - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wayzata police officer killed while removing road debris

WAYZATA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a Wayzata police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris from a highway.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says Officer William Mathews had pulled over to the side of eastbound Highway 12 about 12:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car. The 47-year-old Mathews was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the car, a 54-year-old Mound woman, stopped immediately and was cooperative. Records obtained by KSTP-TV show that she had a revoked license and a history of traffic violations.

Investigators say it could take weeks to finish the investigation.

Mathews had been with the department for nine years. He was married and the father of a 7-year-old boy.

Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold called it "an enormously sad day."

