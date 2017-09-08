Bangor shuts out New Lisbon

The Bangor Cardinals move to 4-0 with a shutout win Friday night against New Lisbon.
In the first quarter, quarterback Drew Johnson takes the ball himself for a score to make it 16-0. Later on in the quarter, he found Caleb Miedema for the TD toss to stretch the lead to 22-0.
Luke Reader also got in the first half scoring action with a nice run to build the lead to 44-0, on the way to a 57-0 win.
