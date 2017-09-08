Kasson-Mantorville hands Lancers home loss - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Kasson-Mantorville hands Lancers home loss

La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

The La Crescent Lancers were looking for good things in their home opener against Kasson-Mantorville Friday night. 

Unfortunately, it didn't turn out that way.

The Komets steamrolled La Crescent early with QB Matt Winkle on the keeper-he went 32 yards for the first score of the night.

Later in the first, following a blocked punt, Robby Horstman bowled his way into the end zone to make it a 14-0 K-M lead.

Winkle again scored, this time from 25 yards out, to give the Komets a 21-0 lead.

The final: 40-0 Kasson-Mantorville wins.

