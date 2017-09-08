La Crosse Fire Department's new truck gets hosed down

Photo courtesy La Crosse Fire Department
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -
A long standing tradition continued Friday as members of the La Crosse Fire Department helped christen their newest vehicle.
Division Chief Tom Wallerich said the department celebrated their newest Fire Rescue vehicle with a ceremonial "hosing down".
The truck was then pushed into its new home at Fire Station #1 with the assistance of some elementary students who were there for the festivities.