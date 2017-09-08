G-E-T finishes on top against River Valley - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

G-E-T finishes on top against River Valley

Galesville, WI (WXOW) -

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Red Hawks faced off against the River Valley Blackhawks Friday night.

Both teams were neck and neck at 7-7 throughout the first half.

A recovered block punt in the second half gave the Red Hawks the lead.

Blackhawks could not recover in time, with the matchup ending 14-7 in G-E-T's favor. 

