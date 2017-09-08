G-E-T finishes on top against River Valley

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Red Hawks faced off against the River Valley Blackhawks Friday night.
Both teams were neck and neck at 7-7 throughout the first half.
A recovered block punt in the second half gave the Red Hawks the lead.
Blackhawks could not recover in time, with the matchup ending 14-7 in G-E-T's favor.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.