West Salem beats Tomah in MVC action

The West Salem Panthers cruised to a 31-0 victory Friday night against MVC rival Tomah.

The Panthers started their scoring with a Ryan Bierne pass to Lukas Kelsey in the back of the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead.

West Salem kept the ball on the ground for the second score-Brenden Holt took it 15 yards for a 14-0 lead.

Holt ran it in again in the third to stretch it to a 24-0 lead.