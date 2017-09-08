Holmen continues impressive start to the season with win over Central

These two longtime rivals meeting at Empire Stadium in Holmen. The Red Raiders lead the overall series 16-12, but the Vikings have won the last four games.

First quarter, Johnny Davis fumbles, and Brett Mahlum recovers for the Vikings. Vikings take over at mid-field.

Vikings now deep in Red Raiders territory, and Isaac Handland takes it 12 yards for the touchdown. Vikings on the board first 7-0.

Second quarter, Johnny Davis is scrambling, but he finds David Hayden in the end zone. They complete the 2-point conversation and are now up 8-7

More in the second quarter, Central looking to take the lead here, but the ball is reversed and Abe Molling gets the interception. Molling takes this one 95 yards to put Holmen up 14-8.

Central was able to slow down the run at first, but what was expected tonight happened, and Drew Becker ran 40 yards for the touchdown. Becker had two touchdowns on the night and 176 yards rushing.

Before the end of the first half, another fumble recovery gives Holmen another shot at it to end the half. First and goal and Mitchell Torud pounds it in. 28-8 Vikings lead at the half.

Holmen goes on to win this one 48-20. It was a team effort for the Vikings.

" I think we all just rallied together," Quarterback Isaac Handland said. "Our defense got a lot of big plays for us, and that kept us in the game. It was just a little rough for us at the start, and once our defense got it behind our backs and picked it up it was all good, and we all got it together and ended up scoring a bunch of points."



