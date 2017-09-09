Caledonia comes back for 30th win in a row

An unusual position for the Caledonia Warriors Friday night in their game against Triton.

At one point, they found themselves down 27-7.

Although they went up early with a 7-0 early, a bit of trickery on Triton's part with the fake field goal. It was pitched to Drew Kelly who then swept around the outside for nine yards and the score.

Later Cobras QB Brady Essig kept the ball on the option play and went 12 yards for a score. They scored twice in the third quarter to open a 27-7 lead

But once the score reached that point, Caledonia began their comeback.

Owen King found Andrew Goergen for 29 yards to make it a 27-13 game.

In the fourth quarter, King and Goergen connected again on an 11 yard score to cut the lead to 27-20.

Halfway through the quarter, King got his fourth TD toss with a pass to Marten Morem for a 43-yard score.

With the game tied now at 27, and with only 50 seconds remaining, King and Goergen put together a 13 yard completion to cap the comeback.

On the night, King had five touchdowns, went 18-for-43 for 287 yards.