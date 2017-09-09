Friday Scores

Football
Central 20 Holmen 48
Sparta 17 Logan 27
West Salem 31 Tomah 0
Onalaska 42 Aquinas 6
River Valley 7 G-E-T 14
PDC 24 Arcadia 21
New Lisbon 0 Bangor 57
Caledonia 34 Triton 27
Kasson-Plantorville 40 La Crescent 0
Weston 6 Ithacca 28
Luther 0 Platteville 41
DeSoto 14 Swacha 16
Eleva-Strum 0 Indy/Gilm 41
Spring Grove 70 Lyle-Pacelli 6
Cashton 20 Brookwood 44
Augusta 20 Whitehall 48
LaFarge 42 Riverdale 32
Mel-Min 25 Royall 14
N. Crawford 26 Seneca/Wauzeka Steuben 49
Westby 34 Lancaster 56
Volleyball
Aquinas College 0 Viterbo 3
Olivert-Nazarene 0 Viterbo 3
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.