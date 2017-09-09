Friday Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday Scores

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Football 

Central 20 Holmen 48

Sparta 17 Logan 27

West Salem 31 Tomah 0

Onalaska 42 Aquinas 6

River Valley 7 G-E-T 14

PDC 24 Arcadia 21

New Lisbon 0 Bangor 57

Caledonia 34 Triton 27

Kasson-Plantorville 40 La Crescent 0 

Weston 6 Ithacca 28

Luther 0 Platteville 41

DeSoto 14 Swacha 16

Eleva-Strum 0 Indy/Gilm 41

Spring Grove 70 Lyle-Pacelli 6

Cashton 20 Brookwood 44

Augusta 20 Whitehall 48

LaFarge 42 Riverdale 32

Mel-Min 25 Royall 14

N. Crawford 26 Seneca/Wauzeka Steuben 49

Westby 34 Lancaster 56 

Volleyball 

Aquinas College 0 Viterbo 3

Olivert-Nazarene 0 Viterbo 3

