La Crescent officers involved in July shooting back at work

The two La Crescent police officers involved in a shootout in late July in Houston County are back at work.

According to La Crescent Police Chief Doug Stavenau, the city council voted at its September 11 meeting to reinstate the two officers.

The council passed a resolution that allowed Officer Christopher Frick and Officer Ryan Quanrud to come back to the force before the conclusion of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation into use of force.

According to Chief Stavenau, the two officers make up about 20 percent of the department.

Early in the morning of July 31, the two officers saw two men acting suspiciously at the Kwik Trip on South 3rd Street in La Crescent. The men left and sped away.

According to the BCA, when the officers pulled over the suspect's vehicle, the driver, Wyatt Helfrich, shot at one of the officers. The officers returned fire.

A high speed chase at speeds of 100 mph led through Hokah before other officers deployed stop sticks which led to Helfrich crashing his vehicle.

During the chase, court documents said that the other suspect, William Wallraff, also fired at the officer's vehicle.

Both Helfrich and Wallraff fled into a cornfield before surrendering a short time later. They are now facing attempted murder charges.

Neither officer was hurt during the incident.