Search continues near New Albin for missing Illinois man

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an Illinois man whose vehicle was found near New Albin more than a week ago.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said they found the white 2006 Chevrolet Impala belonging to 26-year-old Juan Ortega-Gandarilla on October 4 at Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Area south of New Albin.

He was reported missing from Kewanee, Illinois the day before.



Members of the sheriff's office and members of nearby fire departments searched the area for Ortega-Gandarilla around the area without finding any sign of him.

Ortega-Gandarilla is a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with light colored blue jeans.



Ortega-Gandarilla was reportedly suffering from depression according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allamakee County Sheriff's office at 563-568-4521.