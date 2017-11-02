2017 Holiday Train: Where and when it's stopping in the area

The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train schedule calls for several stops in the area in early December.

As in the past, the lighted train will feature plenty of music and holiday festivities when during its stops.

The first of the stops are set for December 4, with four others on December 7, and a final one on December 8.

Here's the schedule:

December 4:

Tomah: Amtrak Depot, 2015 North Superior Avenue. Arrival at 5:30 p.m.

Sparta: Corner of South Water Street and Milwaukee Street. Arrive at 6:40 p.m.

La Crosse: Amtrak Depot, 601 St. Andrew Street. Arrive at 8:45 p.m.

December 7:

Marquette: Marina parking lot, north of Lady Luck Casino at Water Street and Highway 76. Arrive 4:15 p.m.

Lansing: Ball Park Field on South Front Street between North 2nd and Dodge Street. Arrive 6:10 p.m.

New Albin: Parking lot adjacent to CP tracks on Railroad Street between Ross Avenue and Oak Street. Arrive 7:20 p.m.

La Crescent: 215 South Chestnut Street by The Commodore parking lot. Arrive 9:05 p.m.

December 8:

Winona: Amtrak Depot, 65 East Mark Street. Arrive 4:00 p.m.

Each show lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Visiting the Holiday Train is free, although they do ask that people bring a non-perishable food item to donate to local food banks.