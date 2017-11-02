2017 Holiday Train: Where and when it's stopping in the area

The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train schedule calls for several stops in the area in early December.
As in the past, the lighted train will feature plenty of music and holiday festivities when during its stops.
The first of the stops are set for December 4, with four others on December 7, and a final one on December 8.
Here's the schedule:
December 4:
December 7:
December 8:
Each show lasts approximately 30 minutes.
Visiting the Holiday Train is free, although they do ask that people bring a non-perishable food item to donate to local food banks.
