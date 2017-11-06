UPDATE: Crawford Co. crash victim identified

UPDATE: The Crawford County Sheriff's Department released the names of the people involved in a fatal crash near Prairie du Chien Monday.

The driver of the semi-truck is identified as 63-year-old Spring Grove resident, Robert William Wiemerslage. Wiemerslage was taken to Crossing Rivers Health Care, where he was pronounced dead from an undisclosed medial emergency.

The driver of the Ford Truck struck head-on by Wiemerslage's semi is Raul Alexis Rivera Negron, a 49-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa resident. Negron was airlifted to La Crosse with several broken bones and internal injuries.

Wiemerslage's wife Mary, who was a passenger in the semi at the time of the crash, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A Spring Grove, Minnesota man is dead and two others injured in a crash Monday morning by Prairie du Chien.

Crawford Co. Sheriff Dale McCullick said that shortly before 9 a.m., a semi driven by a 63-year-old Spring Grove man was headed west towards Iowa on U.S. Highway 18 when the man slumped over according to his wife who was riding with him.

The semi, which was hauling an empty grain trailer, crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a pickup driven by a 49-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa man.

After the collision, the semi pushed the pickup back approximately 300 feet before stopping.

The semi driver was taken to Crossing Rivers Health Care where he was pronounced dead. His wife was also transported there with non-life threatening injuries.

The jaws of life were needed to remove the man from his pickup. He was eventually airlifted to La Crosse with several broken bones and internal injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash were not released.

Traffic on Highway 18 was blocked for approximately one hour.