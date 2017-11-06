Several school districts asking voters for help

Four area school districts are asking residents to head to the voting booth Tuesday to answer several referendum questions.

The La Crescent and Caledonia school districts have questions on the ballot asking for and increase in revenue in per pupil spending.

Winona and Cochrane-Fountain City want to levy additional funds for upgrading and improving school facilities in their respective districts.

Below are links to the referendum questions:

La Crescent

Caledonia

Winona

Cochrane-Fountain City

Polls open at 7 a.m. for all four referendums and close at 8 p.m.

WXOW will have results of the referendums once the polls close.