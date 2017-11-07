Wisconsin Senate OKs constitutional convention

The state Senate has approved a call for a convention of states to add a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Senate approved a Republican resolution Tuesday calling for a convention 19-14. The Assembly approved the resolution in June. The Senate's action solidifies Wisconsin's call; Gov. Scott Walker plays no role in approving legislative resolutions.

It takes 34 states to trigger a convention. Wisconsin is now the 28th state to call for one.

The Senate approved a second GOP resolution 19-14 pledging that Wisconsin's convention delegation follow rules from the Assembly of State Legislature that require delegates to stick to the purpose for which the states called the convention. The Wisconsin Assembly approved that resolution in June as well.

The Senate also approved a stand-alone bill prohibiting Wisconsin delegates from working on anything outside the scope of the convention on a 19-14 vote. That measure now goes to Walker.

