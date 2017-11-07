Field of 2018 Gubernatorial Democratic candidates proves sizable

It's no surprise the field of candidates for 2018's election continues to grow, but one party in particular has candidates busting from it's seams.
The Democrats have twelve candidates right now with another seven being called "potential candidates", which includes Madison's Mayor Paul Soglin.
Meanwhile Scott Walker, the incumbent governor has one candidate vying to steal his seat. Ryan Cason is that person; a native of Guam, and staunch anti-abortionist.
The Libertarians only have one candidate running, Phil Anderson, who is the chair of the Wisconsin Libertarian Party.
So this is the list of democrats as it stands right now:
Michele Doolan; small business owner
Tony Evers; Wisconsin State Superintendent
Andy Gronik; businessman
Bob Harlow; 2016 CA-18 candidate
Mike McCabe; former executive director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign & 1998 State Assembly Candidate
Kathleen Vinehout; State Senator & 2012 recall election Gubernatorial candidate
Dana Wachs; State Representative
Brett Hulsey; former State Representative & 2014 Gubernatorial candidate
Matt Flynn; former Chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Quarles and Brady Partner & 2004 WI-04 candidate
Kurt Kober; businessman
Ramona Whiteaker; photographer
Andrew Lust
