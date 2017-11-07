Field of 2018 Gubernatorial Democratic candidates proves sizable

It's no surprise the field of candidates for 2018's election continues to grow, but one party in particular has candidates busting from it's seams.

The Democrats have twelve candidates right now with another seven being called "potential candidates", which includes Madison's Mayor Paul Soglin.

Meanwhile Scott Walker, the incumbent governor has one candidate vying to steal his seat. Ryan Cason is that person; a native of Guam, and staunch anti-abortionist.

The Libertarians only have one candidate running, Phil Anderson, who is the chair of the Wisconsin Libertarian Party.

So this is the list of democrats as it stands right now:

Michele Doolan; small business owner

Tony Evers; Wisconsin State Superintendent

Andy Gronik; businessman

Bob Harlow; 2016 CA-18 candidate

Mike McCabe; former executive director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign & 1998 State Assembly Candidate

Kathleen Vinehout; State Senator & 2012 recall election Gubernatorial candidate

Dana Wachs; State Representative

Brett Hulsey; former State Representative & 2014 Gubernatorial candidate

Matt Flynn; former Chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Quarles and Brady Partner & 2004 WI-04 candidate

Kurt Kober; businessman

Ramona Whiteaker; photographer

Andrew Lust

