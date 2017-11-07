Ballet La Crosse brings 'A Little Princess' to the stage

Ballet La Crosse will open its fifth season at the Weber Center for Performing Arts on Thanksgiving weekend with a lavish, full-scale production of A Little Princess.



Denise Meyer. rehearsal director for Ballet La Crosse, joined us on Daybreak.

Based on the beloved book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, A Little Princess shares the touching story of a privileged young girl who becomes orphaned and poor overnight. She endures immense hardships and degradation, but continues to choose a path of goodness and light. It's a timeless tale that speaks to all ages with an uplifting message of sustaining hope through even the most difficult of times.

Dale Brannon, a close friend of Ballet La Crosse's late artistic director Kennet Oberly, wrote the libretto and choreography for the performance, which

features 70 local dancers, ranging from 8-year-old dance students to pre-professional ballet students and professional dancers.



7 Rivers High School senior Olivia Key will play Sarah Crewe, the little princess, with other key roles filled by 18-year-old Carolyn Ross of La Crosse and 16

-year-old Lyvia Baldner of Onalaska. Sasha York, a Ballet Nebraska soloist originally from Chelyabinsk, Russia, returns to perform with Ballet La

Crosse as Captain Crewe.



Now in its fifth year, Ballet La Crosse is the creation of Misty Lown, owner and director of Misty's Dance Unlimited. Each season includes a full, classical ballet in the fall, a more avant garde performance each spring and a mixed repertoire black box performance just before summer begins. Ballet La Crosse

was designed to fill a void in local arts while increasing exposure to and appreciation for classical performance and providing opportunities for area

youth to gain training that mirrors that of the professional world.



Audiences will have three opportunities to see the show with one evening performance and two matinees on Nov. 25 - 26. Tickets run $22 for orchestra seats, $18 for balcony and $5 for youth. They can be purchased at the Weber Center box office in person , by phone (608) 784-9292 or online at webercenterfortheperformingarts.com.