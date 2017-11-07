Downtown Mainstreet celebrates small business

Downtown Mainstreet in La Crosse celebrated small business owners at the The Grand Hotel Ballroom on Tuesday morning.

The celebration is part of Wisconsin's first Startup Week designed to recognize and empower small business owners.

Robin Moses, Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet, along with representatives from local economic development partners shared resources and support available to small business owners.

At the celebration, Moses announced a new scholarship program in partnership with Altra Credit Union to help business owners take entrepreneurship classes.

"They're providing scholarships to make those available to small businesses," Moses said. "Everybody can take that opportunity to learn a little bit more and get that great foundation to ensure stronger success for their small businesses."

Moses said Downtown La Crosse continues to grow with up to 120 small businesses opening in the last five years.

"Building a very strong downtown is important for the whole region, and we're very proud of the partnerships that we have and the support that this community gives to small business," Moses said.

Moses hopes that with the new programs and incentives, more potential business owners will take that next step in turning their dream into a reality.

