Report: Ryan challenger paid off delinquent child support

A Democratic challenger to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan paid off delinquent child support two months after entering the race.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports union ironworker Randy Bryce was delinquent on paying his child support for nearly two years.

The state placed a lien on Bryce's property holdings in September 2015 because he had fallen behind on his child support. Two months after launching his congressional bid, Bryce paid off the $1,257 debt on Aug. 31.

Campaign aides say Bryce fell behind when money was tight, but that Bryce and his ex-wife met all of their 11-year-old son's obligations.

The newspaper reports Bryce has had other financial problems, including bankruptcy in 1999.

Cathy Myers is also running as a Democrat in the 1st Congressional District in southeast Wisconsin.

