Democrat: Revised Foxconn contract will protect taxpayers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Democrat: Revised Foxconn contract will protect taxpayers

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

A Democratic legislator on the state's economic development board says he's now satisfied that taxpayers are protected in an incentives contract with Foxconn Technology Group.

Sen. Tim Carpenter sits on the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which has been negotiating a contract to implement $3 billion in state incentives for a Foxconn flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.

The board delayed a vote on the contract last month after WEDC officials alerted board members of an unspecified problem. Carpenter warned that taxpayer funds could be exposed if Foxconn doesn't fulfill the deal.

Carpenter says now he's seen the contract and the language has been revised to "defuse the nuclear bomb." It's expected to get approval in a vote Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.