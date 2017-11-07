Public meeting shares details of La Crosse/Shelby boundary agreement

A public informational meeting Tuesday evening is giving residents an opportunity to get information and comment on the proposed boundary agreement between the Town of Shelby and the City of La Crosse.

Both sides last month said they'd reached an agreement in principle regarding issues such as shared services, growth, and annexation.

The meeting is at Central HS and runs from 6 p.m-7:30 p.m.

