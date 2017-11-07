Potato USA visits Hamilton Elementary for recipe testing

Students at Hamilton Elementary School provided thoughts on five potato-based recipes on Tuesday afternoon.

It is apart of testing happening around the country by Potato USA.

Students tasted each of the five recipes. Then, they rated the taste by placing a sticker in the 'Love It', 'It's Okay', or 'No, Thank You' column. Representatives from Potato USA say potatoes have vital nutrients that students need throughout the day.

"Changing the perception of what you can put in potatoes and how you can serve them to get students that brain power they need, the energy in the mornings, afternoons, after school, is what we're really trying to do," said Rachael Lynch, Global Marketing Manager Dietitian with Potatoes USA.

Lynch says potatoes are children's number one favorite vegetable. She hopes that by using creative recipes, more schools will introduce potato-based recipes into their daily meals.

Some of the recipes included a potato salad, breakfast potato taco, and a chicken and potato samosa flatbread. Some of the kids liked them, and others, not so much.