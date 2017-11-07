Family and Children's Center receives grant for Host Homes Program

Children from families battling drug addiction will benefit from a grant to the Family and Children's Center.

The $65,880 grant to the Host Homes Program comes from the La Crosse Community Foundation along with funds from the Johns, Flaherty & Collins Michael Stoker Memorial Fund.

The Host Homes Program provides temporary housing for kids whose parents are going through drug or alcohol treatment.

"We have a law practice," said Brent Smith, partner with Johns, Flaherty & Collins. "We do it everyday, but hopefully, there's a bigger community out there that we're trying to help, and it's projects like this that make us proud and very grateful that we're able to do it."

The program addresses the opioid crisis sweeping the country on a local level.

"We live in a very caring and compassionate community," said Petra Roter, Executive Director of the La Crosse Community Foundation. "The best way to address those is to address those issues where we have our sphere of influence which is in our community."

The Family and Children's Center Host Homes Program started three years ago. There are currently six host families ready to help kids in need.