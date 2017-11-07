West Salem, Blessed Sacrament receive 2017 National Blue Ribbon School Award

A national award Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Education for two area schools.

West Salem Elementary School was selected as one of the 2017 National Blue Ribbon School Award winners in the category of Exemplary High Performing Schools.

Blessed Sacrament School in La Crosse also received an award in the same category.

The awards were presented in Washington D.C. through the Department of Education.

They were two of nine schools from Wisconsin receiving awards at the ceremonies.